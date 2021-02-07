First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of General Mills worth $195,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

