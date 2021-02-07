First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $325,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

