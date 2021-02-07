First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of NIO worth $148,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,437,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NYSE NIO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

