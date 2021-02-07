First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Exact Sciences worth $138,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 263.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 94,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

