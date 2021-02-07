First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 125,991 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $123,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $30,981,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 682,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

