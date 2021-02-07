First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 421,013 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Albemarle worth $121,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.