First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $178,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $589.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $592.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

