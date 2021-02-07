First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Smartsheet worth $195,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,364 shares of company stock worth $26,130,809. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

