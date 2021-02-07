First Trust Advisors LP Sells 106,647 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $124,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Autodesk by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.