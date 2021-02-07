First Trust Advisors LP Sells 139,093 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.88% of Ciena worth $153,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.