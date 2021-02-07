First Trust Advisors LP Sells 309,148 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,267 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 309,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Expedia Group worth $196,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

