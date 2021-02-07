First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Lam Research worth $180,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $509.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

