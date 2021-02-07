FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

