Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Workday by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Workday by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $266.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

