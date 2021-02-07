Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,916 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

