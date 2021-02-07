Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 184,187 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 11.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

