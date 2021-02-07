Flash (FLASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,521.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Flash has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $2,521.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.