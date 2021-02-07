Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.82 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 470,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

