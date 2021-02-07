Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 12,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

