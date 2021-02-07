Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 3,100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $169.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

