Florin Court Capital LLP Buys New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

