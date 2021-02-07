Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 112,974 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.57% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

