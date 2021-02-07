Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $241.82 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.38 or 0.00026814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.