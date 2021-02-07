Flow (Dapper Labs) Reaches Market Cap of $232.77 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $9.99 or 0.00025892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $232.77 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.