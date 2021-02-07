Flowchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37,443.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $15,789.88 and $37,443.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

