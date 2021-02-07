Flowchain Market Cap Tops $16,035.95 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $16,035.95 and approximately $35,061.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.01138022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.14 or 0.06431929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017047 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

