FNB Protocol (FNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $302,043.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $302,043.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

