Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $348.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $358.80 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $340.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.