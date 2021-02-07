Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

