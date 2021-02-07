Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $158.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.