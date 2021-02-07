FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Up 359.8% Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 359.8% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $1.02 million and $139,617.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

FortKnoxster can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.