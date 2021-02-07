Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.93 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIO opened at $3.91 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $366.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

