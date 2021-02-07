Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.53.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.53 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

