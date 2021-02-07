Frax Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $130.29 million and $5.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00175522 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238245 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00072402 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.