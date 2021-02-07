Frax Share Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.48 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00012467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238627 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00075018 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

Frax Share can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

