Friendz Price Hits $0.0016 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Friendz has a market cap of $856,577.01 and approximately $47,519.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.01137011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.68 or 0.06276922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,527,965 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.