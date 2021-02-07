Frontier (FRONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.34 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $11.34 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

