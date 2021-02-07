FTX Token Price Tops $14.09 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. FTX Token has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $61.85 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $14.09 or 0.00036810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

