Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.96).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €37.20 ($43.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.05 and its 200-day moving average is €33.93. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

