Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.96).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €37.20 ($43.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.05 and its 200-day moving average is €33.93. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.