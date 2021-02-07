FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $20.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $23.89 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $86.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $97.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.53 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,280,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

