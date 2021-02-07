Function X Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $920,293.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.48 or 0.99680165 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034776 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00069624 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
