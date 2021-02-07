Function X Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $920,293.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.48 or 0.99680165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00069624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,397,103 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

