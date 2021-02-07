Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $743,300.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $157,781.36 and approximately $743,300.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

