FunFair One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $245.19 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

