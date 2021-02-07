Fyooz Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $244,630.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,495,671 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

