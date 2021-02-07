Gala (GALA) Market Cap Hits $82.63 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Gala has a market cap of $82.63 million and $2.38 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 289.7% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.