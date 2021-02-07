GameCredits (GAME) Reaches One Day Volume of $115,829.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $115,829.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00391379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,243,214 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

