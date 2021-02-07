Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,563,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

