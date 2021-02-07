Gas Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005476 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and $5.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00174168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00239720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055271 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

