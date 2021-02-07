GateToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.87 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. GateToken has a market cap of $53.49 million and $49.87 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.01243474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.10 or 0.06849549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,269,741 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

