GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $258,722.77 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 297% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 342% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $258,722.77 and approximately $1,605.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00389946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.